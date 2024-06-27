ERn Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

ERn Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.06. The stock had a trading volume of 412,335 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

