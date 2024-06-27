ERn Financial LLC Purchases 276 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

ERn Financial LLC grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAXF. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 44,992 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,905,000 after acquiring an additional 233,497 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAXF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,960. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.46.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

