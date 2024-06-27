ERn Financial LLC Sells 1,681 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

ERn Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. City State Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,860 shares. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.65.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

