Ervin Investment Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGOL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOL stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $22.23. 2,015,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,718. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $23.30.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.