Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Trading Down 13%

Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report) were down 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 143,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 78,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Eskay Mining Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 30.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

