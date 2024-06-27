Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Up 7.8%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.70 and last traded at $44.68. 472,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 386,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESTA. Citigroup cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 206.05%. The company had revenue of $37.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Establishment Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Establishment Labs by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

