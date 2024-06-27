Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) Price Tops $1.08 on Top Exchanges

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00001749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $32.09 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethena Staked USDe Token Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,536,659,376 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,817,421 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,533,292,410.4940343. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.07882386 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $27,381,725.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

