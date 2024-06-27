ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.4599 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Institutional Trading of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B

About ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B ( NYSEARCA:BDCZ Free Report ) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 1.62% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks an index of at least 25 companies invested in the initial growth stages of small firms. BDCZ was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

