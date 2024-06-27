Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 641 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,386,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after buying an additional 179,153 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 142,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,914,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 557,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.