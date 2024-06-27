Exeter Financial LLC Buys 2,308 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.4% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. AXQ Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,992,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,566. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $175.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

