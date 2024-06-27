Exeter Financial LLC Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Exeter Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,058,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,638,709. The company has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56, a PEG ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMY
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.