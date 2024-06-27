Extendicare Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of Extendicare stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,205. The stock has a market capitalization of C$604.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.23. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.29.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Extendicare had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of C$367.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.4687697 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Leede Jones Gable lifted their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

