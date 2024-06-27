Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2024

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKFGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the May 31st total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Faraday Copper Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPKF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 19,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,961. Faraday Copper has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.

About Faraday Copper

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project consisting of 73 square kilometers private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits located in Pinal County, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.