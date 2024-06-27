FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) PT Lowered to $42.00

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens raised shares of FB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Shares of FB Financial stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $37.66. 7,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,350. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.13. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $107.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.84 million. On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FB Financial by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

