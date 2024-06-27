Fetch.ai Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and $295.10 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $1.55 or 0.00002516 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00045432 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

