Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Trading Up 3.5%

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.97. 950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

