Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.78. Approximately 24,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 18,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.72.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62.

Get Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGB. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.