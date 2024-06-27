Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB) Declares Dividend of $0.21

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.214 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FLDB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.19. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.25. Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.38.
About Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- About the Markup Calculator
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.