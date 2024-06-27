Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB) Declares Dividend of $0.21

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.214 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.19. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.25. Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.38.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (FLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade, domestic and foreign fixed income securities with broad maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of two years or less, and duration of one year or less.

