Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 140,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 95,664 shares.The stock last traded at $52.63 and had previously closed at $52.33.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

