Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (BATS:FBTC) Trading Up 4.6%

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (BATS:FBTC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.58 and last traded at $54.20. 6,859,795 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.81.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

