Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires 910 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 687,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,947,000 after acquiring an additional 229,766 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.46. 2,970,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,220. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $113.08.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

