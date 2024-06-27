Financial Enhancement Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 267,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,677.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,420. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.20 and its 200-day moving average is $179.11. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

