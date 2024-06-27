Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,223,000 after purchasing an additional 744,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after acquiring an additional 897,256 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,416,000 after acquiring an additional 59,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,287,000 after acquiring an additional 349,044 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

QUAL stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.84. 760,140 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.