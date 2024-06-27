Financial Survey: Banco Itau Chile Spon (ITCLY) and Its Peers

Banco Itau Chile Spon (NASDAQ:ITCLY – Get Free Report) is one of 69 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Banco Itau Chile Spon to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Banco Itau Chile Spon pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Banco Itau Chile Spon pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 29.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Itau Chile Spon is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Itau Chile Spon and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Itau Chile Spon $3.99 billion $423.68 million 4.70 Banco Itau Chile Spon Competitors $107.95 billion $3.15 billion 10.77

Analyst Recommendations

Banco Itau Chile Spon’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Banco Itau Chile Spon. Banco Itau Chile Spon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Banco Itau Chile Spon and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Itau Chile Spon 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Itau Chile Spon Competitors 723 2421 2412 124 2.34

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 35.77%. Given Banco Itau Chile Spon’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Itau Chile Spon has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Itau Chile Spon and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Itau Chile Spon 10.54% 10.65% 0.91% Banco Itau Chile Spon Competitors 15.94% 12.79% 1.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Banco Itau Chile Spon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banco Itau Chile Spon rivals beat Banco Itau Chile Spon on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

Banco Itau Chile Spon Company Profile

Banco Ita? Chile provides banking services principally in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction and retail, private, companies and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. Banco Ita? Chile, formerly known as Ita? Corpbanca, is based in Santiago, Chile.

