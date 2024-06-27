First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Trading Down 2%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $4.00. 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

First Acceptance Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $155.53 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Acceptance had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 73.36%. The firm had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

