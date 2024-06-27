First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Trading Down 13.5%

First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 15,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21.

First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.

