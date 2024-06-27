First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.62

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.62 and traded as high as $17.65. First Community shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 29,660 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th.

Get First Community alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCCO

First Community Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. First Community had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

First Community Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in First Community by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 522.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in First Community during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.