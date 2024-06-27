First National Bank Sioux Falls Grows Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $445,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 35.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 111,509 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE VNO traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.61. 2,590,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,880. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

