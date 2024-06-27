First National Bank Sioux Falls Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 84,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,506 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 106,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

AVDV traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $64.92. 307,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,228. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.92. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $54.17 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

