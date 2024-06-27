First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 1,620 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.91. The company had a trading volume of 971,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,499. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.90 and a 200 day moving average of $134.71. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

