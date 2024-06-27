First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FTHI)

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.168 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,930. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $587.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.