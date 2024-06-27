First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FTHI)

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.168 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,930. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $587.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.
About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
