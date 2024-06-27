First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Plans Dividend of $0.12

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCALGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

FCAL traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,352. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $217.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.15.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

See Also

Dividend History for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

