First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.20. 128,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,999. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $70.42 and a 12-month high of $97.78.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

