First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Declares $0.27 Dividend

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2666 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.31. 1,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.73.

Get First Trust Dividend Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dividend Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.