First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) is Sar Wealth Management Group LLC’s Largest Position

Sar Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 508,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for 26.3% of Sar Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $29,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.87. The stock had a trading volume of 28,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,905. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.46. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
