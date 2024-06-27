First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

FV traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 65,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,207. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $54.46.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

