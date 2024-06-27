First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Declares Dividend of $0.15

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1495 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

IFV traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,392. The company has a market cap of $190.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

