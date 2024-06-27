First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Plans $0.24 Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2411 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FEM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.76. 58,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.85. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

