First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Plans $0.24 Dividend

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2024

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2411 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.76. 58,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.85. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16.

About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.