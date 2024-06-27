First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Declares Dividend of $0.54 (NASDAQ:FEMS)

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.5415 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ FEMS traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $40.14. 18,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.11. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $325.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

