First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Announces Dividend of $0.01

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

NASDAQ:FTGS traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 861,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,778. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $303.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

