First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Trading Up 0.6%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.59 and last traded at $69.16. 46,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 76,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.76.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 57.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

