First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1896 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 89,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,614. The stock has a market cap of $179.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

