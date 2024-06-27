First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:FJP)

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3729 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:FJP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.29. 19,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,137. The company has a market cap of $197.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.67. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $55.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.53.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.