First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:FJP)

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3729 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

NASDAQ:FJP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.29. 19,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,137. The company has a market cap of $197.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.67. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $55.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.53.

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

