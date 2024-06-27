First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Plans $0.07 Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0747 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LDSF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.68. 23,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,729. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile
