First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Plans $0.07 Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0747 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.68. 23,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,729. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.