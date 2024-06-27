First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Plans Dividend of $0.43

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4338 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.36.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:QABA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,464. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The company has a market cap of $69.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.92.
About First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.