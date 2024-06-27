First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Position Reduced by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. IAM Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after buying an additional 75,162 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 52,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.94. 335,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,169. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

