First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1833 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FTXG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,103. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $26.97.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

