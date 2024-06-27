First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.18. 34,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 59,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $154.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 150,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 227,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $558,000.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

