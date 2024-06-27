Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.90 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 120.37% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fission Uranium’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Fission Uranium Price Performance
OTCMKTS FCUUF opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Fission Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.
About Fission Uranium
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fission Uranium
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.