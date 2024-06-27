Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.90 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 120.37% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fission Uranium’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Fission Uranium Price Performance

OTCMKTS FCUUF opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Fission Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

