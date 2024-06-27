Flagstar Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 75,162 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 52,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

CIBR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.94. 335,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.